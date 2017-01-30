Judge to examine sites at Douglas Lake Ranch before court case wraps

The civil trial pitting the Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club against the Douglas Lake Cattle Company over public access to lakes near Merritt entered its final week of court proceedings today (Jan. 30), but a verdict won’t be made until the judge sees the area himself.

Douglas Lake Cattle Company is suing the fish and game club for trespassing — and through a counter-claim the club is seeking an order, which would declare Stoney Lake Road leading to Minnie and Stoney lakes as a public road. Such an order would also declare the fish and fishery they access are public as well.

Due to snow covering the ground, the tour won’t likely occur until May, fish and game club lawyer Chris Harvey told the Herald.

“It was always planned that way. The judge said it would take him a while to get his judgment written anyway,” said Harvey.

Harvey said the judge will examine some of the areas around Minnie and Stoney lakes that have been referred to in court.

The trial itself is expected to wrap up this week in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops with the Crown calling a former director of fish and wildlife for the provincial government to testify tomorrow (Jan. 31), Harvey said.

At the onset of the trial, Angela Davies, a lawyer acting for the province said the Crown didn’t anticipate calling any witnesses in this case, but according to Harvey “the judge told them they had a strong moral obligation to call this guy, so they did.”

The Crown is taking no position on whether or not Stoney Lake Road is public.

Harvey said closing arguments will likely be made on Tuesday after the court hears from this last witness.

The province was named as a defendant in this case along with the fish and game club.

Douglas Lake is seeking confirmation that there is no public access to the lakes.

While the company concedes that the lake beds within the original perimeter of the lakes are Crown-owned,

it contends that portions of the shoreline now under water — due to damming efforts that expanded the lakes — remain private property and may not be crossed over without permission.

The ranch is also claiming ownership of the fish in the lakes, which it stocks with trout — a point both the province and the fishing club are disputing.

Harvey said he’s not sure how long it will take for a verdict to be rendered after the tour takes place.