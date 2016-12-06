Judge nixes ‘nagger’ defence in convicting woman of racist-laden assault

By: Tim Petruk (Kamloops This Week)

A Kamloops judge has thrown out the “entirely unbelievable” story of a Spence’s Bridge woman accused of beating an acquaintance over the head with a glass mug after hurling racial slurs at her — slurs the accused claimed were actually commands for her dog.

Lisa Mae Fowler was convicted Tuesday charges of assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon following a trial in Kamloops provincial court.

Court heard the 53-year-old woman launched into a tirade outside a Spence’s Bridge home on June 25, 2014.

As an acquaintance walked by, court heard, Fowler began to yell things such as, “You should die, you f—ing n—er” and “I should kill you, you f—ing n—er.”

A confrontation ensued, during which Fowler broke a glass mug over the woman’s head and then slashed her with its broken handle.

“It was an appalling, barbaric scene,” Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame said in convicting Fowler.

At trial, Fowler denied any racist remarks and claimed to be using the word “nagger,” which she said was a command for her dog. She also claimed in her testimony to have been the victim, not the aggressor, of the assault.

Frame did not buy her version of events.

“This was entirely unbelievable evidence,” she said.

Frame placed Fowler on a four-month house-arrest term, to be followed by a further eight months under strict conditions. She was also ordered to submit a sample of her DNA to a national criminal database and banned from possessing firearms for five years.