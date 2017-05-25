Judge tours Douglas Lake Ranch

“How’s the fishing?,” Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club director Rick McGowan asked a fisherman in a pontoon boat while walking along the Minnie Lake dam during a rare courtroom field trip.

The judge and lawyers representing the Douglas Lake Cattle Company, Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club and the province took the courtroom outside on Tuesday, touring physical features of the Douglas Lake Ranch for a case that could set a precedent on public rights to fish on lakes surrounded by private land.

The Douglas Lake Cattle Company is suing the fish and game club, and through a counter-claim, the club is seeking an order which would declare access roads leading to Minnie and Stoney lakes as public roads. Such an order would also declare that the fish and fishery they access are public as well.

The tour was conducted to give B.C. Supreme Court Justice Joel Groves a better perspective on parts of the ranch that were discussed during four weeks of trial, which concluded in early February.

Douglas Lake ranch manager Joe Gardner lead the procession of trucks travelling along a dirt road through the waving grasses around the lakes, stopping at various points of interest to discuss the geography and engineering of the lakes by the ranch.

The tour began at the contested locked gate across Stoney Lake Road, which the club maintains is a public road, and continued to various geographical features around both Minnie and Stoney Lake.

During the tour there was no formal calling of evidence permitted, and the media in attendance were prohibited from taking photographs during the tour and using recording devices.

Gardner said the gate has three locks — one for employees, one for paying customers of the ranch and Stoney Lake Lodge and one for members of the Upper Nicola Band.

The gate was locked in the 80s by the ranch and is at the centre of the lawsuit as the fish and game club says it illegally bars the public from accessing the lakes.

The other areas examined included the dams along Minnie and Stoney Lake, various creeks flowing in and out of the lakes, and part of Stoney Lake Road (also known as the old Pennask Lake Road), which is now predominantly under water.

“We wanted [the judge] to see that the road was intentionally flooded under the lake,” McGowan told the Herald.

The road, club lawyer Chris Harvey said in court, remains a public street — albeit part of it drowned out by lake engineering — leading to what should be public Minnie and Stoney Lakes.

The ranch, on the other hand, argues the original Crown grant, a pond at the heart of this plateau country, has been drowned by engineering over the decades by the ranch to create a much larger and sought-after angling experience amid its thousands of hectares of pristine bluebunch wheatgrass and rough fescue.

“I think it’s good for the judge to see the locale, and to actually drive along the public road that’s been blocked off,” Harvey, told the Herald.

At one point of the tour, McGowan picked up a dead fish that was in one of the creeks, saying it still had its adipose fin — the removal of which Harvey said is a clear sign of a hatchery-raised fish.

“Douglas Lake claimed [at] the start of the court case that they’ve clipped all their private fish and all the natural fish couldn’t spawn in the creeks in that area, so only their fish exist,” said McGowan. “Our contention has always been the natural fish are there, they’re spawning and the lake is full of natural, public fish.”

Harvey said he may ask the judge to take this fish into consideration.

The decision in this case is still more than a month away, as both the counsel for the Douglas Lake Cattle Company, and Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club, will make written submissions in June as to what Justice Groves should take into consideration from the tour.

Harvey said there’s “no way to tell” when a decision would come after that.

Matters for Justice Grove to rule on:

Can lake fish be owned, treated as domestic animals like cattle?

In the absence of a road, does the public have the right to cross private land in order to access Crown lakes? If not, can access be by air?

Can the right to fish on a lake surrounded by deeded property be privately owned?

Once private land is flooded through engineering, does the public have the right to float across that lake bed?

—with files from Kamloops This Week