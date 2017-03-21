- Judge wants sex-assault trial timeline fast-tracked in KamloopsPosted 16 mins ago
Judge wants sex-assault trial timeline fast-tracked in Kamloops
Citing an “extremely shorthanded” judiciary, a B.C. Supreme Court judge Monday urged two lawyers to attempt to complete a two-week rape trial in five days, suggesting the prosecutor not call two Crown witnesses and limit questioning of the complainant.
B.C. Supreme Court Justice Peter Leask, who lives and usually sits in the Lower Mainland, also said he would rather be home than in the Interior.
“Full disclosure: I live in Vancouver,” the judge said. “Kamloops is a wonderful place, but I like sleeping in my own bed.”
The trial relates to allegations of ongoing sexual assaults of a teenaged girl by her stepfather in Adams Lake dating back to the mid-1970s.
The stepfather is facing four charges, including rape and sexual intercourse with a female under 14 years old.
Leask said there are not enough judges as it is and he could get work done in Vancouver if the Kamloops trial wrapped up sooner than planned.
“We are, I think, nine judges short, heading to a number in the 20s,” he said. “We might get some appointments this week, but it won’t help the problem.”
Part of the Crown’s case, according to prosecutor Katie Bouchard, is that the complainant was reluctant to come forward because of her stepfather’s alleged aggressive nature at home.
Leask urged Bouchard not to question the complainant on her stepfather’s temperament and questioned whether two other witnesses should even be called.
“I might be a bit stingy about you letting them just talk,” he said.
In the end, Leask agreed to hear the evidence about the accused’s temperament.
Bouchard is expected to call the two disputed witnesses.
The trial is scheduled to conclude next week.