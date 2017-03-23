Judge’s words in Kamloops courtroom prompt complaint to Canadian Judicial Council

By: Tim Petruk (Kamloops This Week)

A UBC law professor has filed a complaint with the Canadian Judicial Council about a B.C. Supreme Court judge’s remarks earlier this week at the start of a Kamloops sexual-abuse trial.

Benjamin Perrin’s complaint alleging Justice Peter Leask’s stated “trifling personal preference” to sleep in his own Lower Mainland bed rather than preside over the two-week hearing undermines the public’s confidence in the justice system.

Leask made the remarks in a Kamloops courtroom on Monday at the outset of the trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting his teenaged stepdaughter over a six-year period in the 1970s. Citing an “extremely shorthanded” judiciary, Leask urged lawyers to find a way to complete the trial in one week rather than two, suggesting the prosecutor not call two of her witnesses and limit questioning of the complainant.

“Full disclosure: I live in Vancouver,” Leask said. “Kamloops is a wonderful place, but I like sleeping in my own bed.”

Perrin has since filed a complaint with the Canadian Judicial Council. In the 14-page document, Perrin said Leask’s remarks leave him with “concerns about his stature as a justice of the superior court of my province” and predicted multiple complaints would be filed regarding the comments.

“The statement attributed to Justice Leask is at best a bad joke and at worst an indication that he was not taking his job as a judge seriously,” the complaint reads.

“It creates the perception that his desire to sleep in his own bed was more important than presiding over a sexual assault trial. In either event, the effect, which is what matters greatly, is to undermine public confidence in the administration of justice. It is this that the Canadian Judicial Council must address.”

In the complaint, Perrin urges the council to consider Leask’s remarks in the context of “widespread public interest and concern with the handling of sexual assault cases from the last 60 days,” including the resignation of former Alberta judge Robin Camp, the Globe and Mail’s Unfounded series on sexual assaults, private member’s Bill C-337, aimed at training judges to better deal with sexual assault cases, and a recent appeal allowed by the Supreme Court of Canada, based on a lower court judge’s handling of questioning during a sexual assault trial.

Camp resigned earlier this month in the wake of a recommendation from the Canadian Judicial Council that he be removed from the bench.

The council held a hearing into Camp’s remarks following a complaint about him asking why a sexual assault complainant did not keep her “knees together.”

According to Perrin, Leask’s remarks send an “odious and offensive” message and undermine his judicial independence, integrity, diligence and impartiality.

“In this case, the statement attributed to Justice Leask puts his own interests first, rather than the interests of the court,” the complaint reads.

Speaking to KTW earlier this week, the complainant in the rape trial said she felt “disgusted” after hearing about Leask’s comments. For reasons unrelated to the remarks, the charges against the stepfather were stayed by the Crown on Tuesday.

Perrin said he felt obligated to file the complaint after reading news reports about Leask’s remarks.

“I believe that allegations like this bring the administration of justice into disrepute,” he told KTW. “I’m hopeful we’ll see a prompt apology from this judge. I believe firmly in the need for accountability in these cases.”

This is not the first time a complaint has been filed with the Canadian Judicial Council regarding remarks made by Leask. In 2007, he used obscene language in an observation during a criminal trial.

Later that year, the council released a decision stating Leask’s language “was indeed improper and tarnished the reputation of the court and the judiciary . . . [and that it] was offensive, that it brought discredit on the judiciary and showed disrespect toward the court.”

Leask was told by the council at the time “that judges have an obligation to foster, at all times, respect for the public and the institution of the court.”

Now that Perrin’s complaint has been filed with the council, it will be reviewed and investigated.

If members deem it appropriate, it will move to a hearing.