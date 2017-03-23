The 30th edition of the annual Nicola Valley Junior Native Hockey Tournament kicks off on Thursday of this week and runs until Sunday.

The four-day competition will feature 64 games involving teams in the initiation, atom, peewee, bantam and midget age categories.

In addition to the local Upper Nicola Colts, Nicola Valley Warriors and Merritt Renegades, visiting teams will be coming from Ashcroft, Chase, the Fraser Valley and the Okanagan, Williams Lake, Babine Lake, the Hazelton/Kitimat region and Onion Lake, Sask.

“In total there are 27 teams entered,” said long-time tournament organizer Bill Bose. “Many of the same teams keep coming back. They all say it’s a really well-run event that the kids all enjoy.”

That said, Bose added that running the tournament is getting harder and harder with each passing year.

“I’m pleased that we’ve made it to [the 30th anniversary], but I’m not sure how much longer we’ll keep going. It’s a lot of work, and everything is getting more and more expensive.”

Tournament games this week will be played at both the Nicola Valley Memorial and Shulus Arenas. They start at 8 a.m. on Thursday and at 8 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at both venues, and continue all day.

“We have a banquet planned for Friday night at the Lower Nicola Band School gymnasium, starting at 6 p.m.,” said Bose.

“We’ll be celebrating 30 years of junior native hockey in the Nicola Valley, as well as honouring a number of key people in the community who have helped make First Nations hockey happen in our region.”

The honourees on Friday night include Truman Jones, Randy Andrews, Gary Billy, Ken Billy, Oly Bent, Peter Hourie, Randy Chillihitzia, Kathy Oppenheim, Joyce Dick and Walter Chillihitzia.

The cost of the banquet is $10 per person. There is also a special family rate.

On the ice, hockey fans can expect to see plenty of young talent in action.

“We have a peewee player coming from Onion Lake who will be playing on their bantam team. His name is Jayden Grioux, and he’s already drawing attention from WHL teams,” said Bose.