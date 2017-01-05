Kaila recovering from serious injury

Former Merritt Centennials’ captain Malik Kaila is continuing to make a good recovery after being seriously injured in a game on Dec. 14 between Kaila’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the host Cowichan Valley Capitals.

Kaila was checked into the boards head-first at the 5:04 mark of the second period by the Caps’ Ayden MacDonald, and fractured two of the vertebrae (C6, C7) in his neck. He had to be taken to a nearby hospital in Duncan by ambulance. He was later transferred to Victoria for an MRI.

The 20-year-old Kaila is currently recuperating at his home in Squamish. He will spend approximately 12 weeks in a neck brace, and will undergo rehab after that.

MacDonald received a five-minute major and game misconduct for his hit, and a subsequent four-game suspension handed down by the league.

Kaila played three full seasons for the Merritt Centennials (2013-16), and was one of the most popular players to ever wear a Cents’ uniform.