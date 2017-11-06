UPDATED: Michael Boyer arrested after three day manhunt

UPDATE (5:14 p.m.): RCMP have arrested Michael Boyer at a residence in Kamloops .

by Kamloops This Week

An altercation involving a handgun at the Tournament Inn in Valleyview on Saturday night sent a Kamloops Mountie to hospital and has police searching for a suspect.

Michael Shawn Boyer, 41, is wanted in connection to the incident that began with an officer approaching a group of people in the parking lot and ended with the Mountie being treated in hospital for injuries and the emergency response team from Kelowna being called in.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the situation escalated when a Kamloops Mountie outside the Tournament Inn, which is at 1893 East Trans-Canada Hwy., noticed a group of people in the parking lot acting suspicious.

Shelkie said he approached to investigate, which led to an attempt to detain a man.

“The suspect allegedly became violent and a struggle ensured,” Shelkie said. “During this altercation, the suspect produced a handgun. The officer reportedly pulled his sidearm and shots were fired. The suspect fled the scene.”

Shelkie said that white shots were fired, the officer was not injured by gunfire. He was injured during the altercation and treated and released from Royal Inland Hospital.

Boyer is white, stands 6-foot-1, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair styled in a buzz cut.

Boyer’s mom, Darlene Boyer of Courtenay, posted a message on Facebook, urging her son to turn himself in: “MY WORST NIGHTMARE THIS MORNING HAS HAPPENED. MY SON MICHAEL IS ON THE KAMLOOPS NEWS WANTED AND AT LARGE CONSIDERED DANGEROUS. I SIT HERE PRAYING THAT HE GIVES HIMSELF UP. HE HAD 9 YEARS CLEAN AND WENT BACK OUT TO THIS FRIGHTEN ADDICTION AND LIFESTYLE. THERE IS NOTHING I CAN DO BUT WAIT WHICH IS MAKING ME PHYSICALLY SICK. IF ANYONE SEES HIM OR HEARD FROM HIM PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE TELL HIM TO SURRENDER. MIKE I LOVE YOU AND THIS ISN’T THE WAY I THOUGHT YOUR LIFE WOULD END. MIKE IF YOU SEE THIS SURRENDER YOURSELF PEACEFULLY.”

In the summer of 2016, Boyer was involved in a gunfire incident outside the Landmark Place condos in Sahali, at Summit Drive and McGill Road.

On June 25, 2016, a fight between two men on the sidewalk outside the condos led to a gun being fired. A seven-hour standoff with police followed, with Derek Muirhead, 20, eventually arrested and charged with numerous offences.

In court, Judge Stella Frame referred to allegations of a mid-morning gunfight on the streets of Kamloops, witnessed by five people. Court proceedings show Boyer told police Muirhead challenged him to a fight and pulled out a handgun. During the struggle, Boyer said, the gun went off, but the bullet did not hit anybody. Boyer told police he took the gun from Muirhead, punched him in the face and threw the weapon in a nearby bush.

Boyer was initially arrested. He told police where he had stashed the firearm and was eventually released without charge.

Muirhead’s charges were eventually stayed by Crown.

At the time of the summer 2016 incident, both Muirhead and Boyer were living in the Landmark Place condos.

Boyer was also the subject of a Kamloops Daily News story in July 2011, when he underwent six hours of emergency brain surgery after being injured in a boxing march during an amateur So You Think You Wanna Fight competition on the Tk’emlups Indian Band reserve. Boyer was already on disasbility at the time of the boxing injury due to injuries sustained when he was hit by a vehicle when he was seven years old.

Police say Boyer is considered armed and dangerous. Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.