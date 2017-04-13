Kanigan headed to Canadian championships

Fourteen-year-old Drew Kanigan of Merritt has qualified to compete at the Canadian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Montreal in May.

A Grade 9 student at Merritt Secondary School, Kanigan earned the right to attend Nationals by placing first in the junior men’s division at the B.C. Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Vancouver on the weekend.

Competing on Saturday night at the Port Coquitlam Rec Centre, Kanigan put together a solid set of routines on the men’s apparatus to place first in all six events, and also win the all-around with a score of 67.650 points. He needed a total score of at least 65.0 to qualify for the Canadian championships.

Men’s gymnastics consists of floor exercises, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar.

“It was quite a challenge for Drew,” said his father, Vince, a Grade 6 teacher at Bench Elementary School. “He’s only 14 competing at the junior level. The routines are longer, and the skill sets quite a bit more difficult.”

Vince went on to add that Drew managed to survive the dreaded pommel horse — often referred to as the graveyard of men’s gymnastics — and even performed his first-ever release-and-catch move (a Tkatchev in the straddle position) on the high bar.

At the provincial championships on the weekend, Kanigan competed in the same rotation group as Canadian senior team member Scott Morgan, as well as with Xuan Luo, a former Chinese national team member who is seeking citizenship in this country in order to compete for Canada. Luo is considered one of the top gymnasts on rings in the world.

In preparation for the Canadian championships, the young Kanigan will be attending a series of provincial team training camps in the Lower Mainland in the coming weeks. He will also continue to train regularly at the Kamloops Gymnastics and Trampoline Club, under the guidance of his long-time coach, ‘Mr. T’ ( Hisayoshi Takahashi).

Kanigan has been involved in competitive gymnastics for about seven years. He attended his first B.C. championships in 2014, where he won gold in his age group. For the past two seasons, he has also competed at the Western Canadian Championships, and helped Team BC win gold medals on both occasions. This will be Kanigan’s first trip to the national championships.

Artistic gymnastics requires a substantial training commitment at the elite levels. Kanigan travels to Kamloops four to five times a week, including Sundays.

“It’s a lot of work,” Vince said, “but Drew loves it. If he had his way, he’d be at training seven days a week.”