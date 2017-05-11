Kidz Tri no longer just for the kids

The 2017 KIDZ TRI triathlon — slated for June 4 — has some new and exciting features.

For one, there’s a brand new course this year that will see all participants finish at Voght Park rather than at Rotary or Central Parks as in the past.

Secondly, an adult division has been added to the highly-successful event, so the ‘big kids’ can have some fun, too. Anyone in Grade 9 or older will be considered an adult.

The start remains the same, with everyone gathering at the Nicola Valley Aquatic Centre for registration, warm-up and the swim phase of the triathlon experience.

From there, cyclists will make their way to Voght Park by variable routes depending upon their age group.

The run phase will take place either entirely on the Voght Park track, or in combination with the walking trail along the Nicola River to and from Central School.

The various distances for the swim, bike and run phases are all participant-friendly — ranging from one length of the pool for the wee ones (with all the assistance they need) to six laps for the adults, from one to 10 kilometres on the bikes, and from just over 400 metres to 2.7 kilometres on the walk/jog/run.

It’s all about trying something new, and having a bunch of fun doing it.

But, if the triathlon is to be successful, it’s going to need some help, especially on the day of the event.

“We need approximately 50 volunteers in order to make things enjoyable for the participants,” said KIDZ TRI committee member Marlene Jones. “Helpers will be needed from about 7 to 10:30 a.m. on the Sunday, mostly out on course directing the cyclists and runners.”

For more information on participating in the KIDZ TRI triathlon, or to volunteer to help, contact Jones at the Community Policing Office (250-378-3955). Participants can register and pay at the Civic or Aquatic Centres. The early bird entry deadline is May 31.