Kinder Morgan camp cannot set up shop in Merritt, says government

Kinder Morgan doesn’t have the green light to set up camp in Merritt next month ahead of twinning its Trans Mountain pipeline that runs from Edmonton to Burnaby.

The B.C. environmental assessment office (EAO) has not accepted the plan submitted by the company for its worker accommodation strategy, which is the 23rd of 37 legally binding conditions required under B.C.’s environmental assessment certificate.

Until that happens, Kinder Morgan cannot set up construction camps it has planned in B.C.

“Construction of worker accommodation and camps cannot begin until consultation on the relevant environmental management plans has been completed and the plans accepted by the environmental assessment office,” said environment minister George Heyman.

During an open house at the civic centre earlier this year representatives from Kinder Morgan announced that come September the company would begin setting up a construction yard, a 20-acre pipe yard and an accommodation camp in Merritt.

“We are not planning on setting up the camp right away,” said Kinder Morgan spokesperson Ali Hounsell. “If we don’t have the proper permits to proceed we’re not going to, but we will ensure that we have all the permits we need to do the type of work that we need to do.”

Hounsell said the company still intends to start site clearing and other preparatory work ahead of setting up a camp.

MORE: B.C. granted intervenor status in TransMountain pipeline appeal

Nicola Valley chiefs key to creation of pipeline oversight committee

Province wants meaningful consultation with First Nations

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done in preparation of setting up the camp itself,” said Hounsell, adding that Kinder Morgan will meet all approvals needed at every level of government before moving ahead.

The camp earmarked for the Merritt area will be set up on the Chutter Ranch in the Quilchena area.

“It will be used for all the temporary construction infrastructure, which includes the camp, the construction yard and a pipe lay down area,” said Hounsell.

Merritt is to be the location of one of five temporary Kinder Morgan construction camps in B.C. The others will to be set up in Valemont, Blue River, Clearwater and Hope.

These construction camps will all be full-service facilities that will include beds, dining and laundry facilities, recreation areas and health and medical services.

The camp is expected to be able to accommodate 350 workers, but outside of that Kinder Morgan is looking to local accommodations such as hotels, RV parks and rental units to house its workers.

Hounsell said Kinder Morgan is still looking for local businesses to supply some camp services such as meals, but doesn’t want to draw too heavily on local resources as they may not be equipped to handle the demand.

Kinder Morgan doesn’t expect to begin actual pipeline construction in the Merritt area until mid-2018.