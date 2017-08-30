- Pineapple chunks sold in Merritt may contain hepatitis APosted 22 mins ago
Kinder Morgan camp cannot set up shop in Merritt, says government
Kinder Morgan doesn’t have the green light to set up camp in Merritt next month ahead of twinning its Trans Mountain pipeline that runs from Edmonton to Burnaby.
The B.C. environmental assessment office (EAO) has not accepted the plan submitted by the company for its worker accommodation strategy, which is the 23rd of 37 legally binding conditions required under B.C.’s environmental assessment certificate.
Until that happens, Kinder Morgan cannot set up construction camps it has planned in B.C.
“Construction of worker accommodation and camps cannot begin until consultation on the relevant environmental management plans has been completed and the plans accepted by the environmental assessment office,” said environment minister George Heyman.
During an open house at the civic centre earlier this year representatives from Kinder Morgan announced that come September the company would begin setting up a construction yard, a 20-acre pipe yard and an accommodation camp in Merritt.
“We are not planning on setting up the camp right away,” said Kinder Morgan spokesperson Ali Hounsell. “If we don’t have the proper permits to proceed we’re not going to, but we will ensure that we have all the permits we need to do the type of work that we need to do.”
Hounsell said the company still intends to start site clearing and other preparatory work ahead of setting up a camp.
MORE: B.C. granted intervenor status in TransMountain pipeline appeal
Nicola Valley chiefs key to creation of pipeline oversight committee
Province wants meaningful consultation with First Nations
“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done in preparation of setting up the camp itself,” said Hounsell, adding that Kinder Morgan will meet all approvals needed at every level of government before moving ahead.
The camp earmarked for the Merritt area will be set up on the Chutter Ranch in the Quilchena area.
“It will be used for all the temporary construction infrastructure, which includes the camp, the construction yard and a pipe lay down area,” said Hounsell.
Merritt is to be the location of one of five temporary Kinder Morgan construction camps in B.C. The others will to be set up in Valemont, Blue River, Clearwater and Hope.
These construction camps will all be full-service facilities that will include beds, dining and laundry facilities, recreation areas and health and medical services.
The camp is expected to be able to accommodate 350 workers, but outside of that Kinder Morgan is looking to local accommodations such as hotels, RV parks and rental units to house its workers.
Hounsell said Kinder Morgan is still looking for local businesses to supply some camp services such as meals, but doesn’t want to draw too heavily on local resources as they may not be equipped to handle the demand.
Kinder Morgan doesn’t expect to begin actual pipeline construction in the Merritt area until mid-2018.
Earl Richards
August 30, 2017 at 7:16 pm
KM should not be permitted to set up camps, until they have some equipment to clean-up a filthy, tar sands spill. Dump KM, to save beautiful BC.
Len Wagner
August 31, 2017 at 2:22 am
I am not a band member so wasn’t included in discussions…but according to very credible sources the reason LNIB signed on was simple…the pipeline was going through…regardless, and unless they signed on they would get no benefits…
Not because they believe in or support the idea…
To build such a pipeline goes against everything that is good in this province…
We the people of BC , will get nothing but the eventual spills, associated negative impacts.
Do you really think kinder Morgan is offering these native bands all this money and goods out of the goodness of their hearts.???
No. It is a bribe…nothing more
An underhanded, support us or you get nothing bribe.
And Justin Trudeau is going to be a short lived blip on 24 Sussex Drive as a result of his lying…
Silver spoon LIAR
brent
August 31, 2017 at 5:36 pm
How many of the workers will be temporary foreign workers?
rob
September 1, 2017 at 10:10 am
Don’t get me wrong ,I am opposed to this pipeline.Kinder Morgan isn’t thinking ,soon there will be cheap camp accommodations that will be moved off site from the Site C site .