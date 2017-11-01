Kinder Morgan granted airport right-of-way

Kinder Morgan has been granted an expanded right-of-way across the Merritt airport runway for its Trans Mountain pipeline twinning project.

City council granted the energy company its request for a new, 18 metre wide statutory right-of-way that partially overlaps the existing 18.3 metre one previously granter to Kinder Morgan.

The move sees the company pay the city about $64,600 for the new right-of-way and temporary work spaces, and was approved by a vote of 6-1 at the Oct. 10 regular meeting.

Coun. Mike Goetz was the lone opposition vote, and council approved the request without any discussion.

Kinder Morgan was expecting to begin construction in September of this year, but court challenges and permitting issues have delayed the project.

Airport operations may need to be stopped to accommodate construction, but Kinder Morgan has informed the city an airport closure would be no longer than two days, stated a staff report to city council.

The staff report also addresses the potential expansion of the runway.

There are no current plans to expand at the Merritt airport, but should the city want to in the future, it will need to apply to Trans Mountain as its existing oil pipeline would need to be placed lower in the ground, the city’s director of engineering, Sasha Bird told the Herald.

According to the council report, the new pipeline will be built at sufficient depth to accommodate a runway expansion.

That report also states, however, that expanding the runway would be very costly.

“It won’t be in our lifetime,” Bird said.

Such a project would involve increasing the runway about 1,000 feet to the north, requiring the acqusition of land from Nicola Ranch, removing it from the agricultural land reserve and levelling out a 60-foot difference in elevation between the existing runway and the Nicola Ranch property, stated the report to council.

Bird said that while there are know current plans to expand the airport runway, it is a project that has been talked about in the past, which is why it was addressed in the report.

Last month Kinder Morgan was granted a right of way through the city’s biosolids composting site to access a segment of the existing pipeline and a valve site, which isn’t related to the expansion. The city received $25,000 for this right-of-way.