Kinder Morgan hopes to start work on pipeline twinning next year

By: Cam Fortems (Kamloops This Week)

With approvals on the horizon from the federal and provincial governments, Kinder Morgan president Ian Anderson said Tuesday the company hopes to start construction on its expanded Trans Mountain pipeline by September of next year.

Anderson appeared at a luncheon meeting of the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce, outlining the project first proposed in 2010. If approved, and if it reaches its construction targets, it will be completed in 2019.

Kinder Morgan hopes to receive approval from the federal Liberal government in mid-December. Following that, it will need an environmental certificate from the province of B.C. One of the hurdles — a so-called world-class marine-protection system — was assisted by a federal government announcement earlier this month of new a response system.

The company has signed a mutual-benefits agreement with every municipality along the line from Edmonton to Coquitlam. Notably absent is Burnaby, which is home to the terminal.

For Merritt, Kinder Morgan will contribute $420,000 of in-kind trail work in the area and a $50,000 scholarship for Merritt students interested in trades as part of its community benefit agreement.

In Kamloops, that agreement will bring $700,000 in compensation.

“It doesn’t mean councils support a pipeline,” Anderson said. “They’ve come to the point of reconciliation.”

It has also signed deals with First Nations in the Kamloops region, including Tk’emlups Indian Band, Simpcw First Nation and Whispering Pines Indian Band. Those deals have become public either through the bands releasing information or through leaks. Tk’emlups is set to receive $3 million upon approval.

“These are confidential,” Anderson told reporters of agreements with First Nations. “We don’t disclose who we have agreements with. We have 40 in total and they make up the vast majority of the right-of-way.”

Talks between Kinder Morgan and a couple of First Nations bands in the Nicola Valley have yet to result in agreements being signed.

Upper Nicola Band Chief Harvey McLeod said Kinder Morgan presented them with an impact benefit agreement with a deadline to sign by the end of November. The band was going to have a referendum on whether or not to accept that agreement, but postponed the vote in order to give its members more time to understand the impacts of the project.

Shakan Band Chief Percy Joe said his band has been in negotiations with Kinder Morgan on an impact benefit agreement, and is considering whether or not it would have a referendum on any proposed impact benefit agreement.

Anderson said the pipeline that would triple existing capacity on the Trans Mountain line is needed regardless of increased energy competition from the United States or rival pipeline Keystone XL, which may be approved by victorious Republicans in the United States.

“The recent election doesn’t change anything as far as I’m concerned with our project,” Anderson said. “It’s a solely Canadian project from Canadian source to tidewater. We’ll continue to serve Washington state refineries.”

Protests, at times violent, against the unrelated Dakota Access Pipeline are something Anderson told reporters the company cannot ignore.

“I’m just working on being prepared for whatever comes,” he said. “We’ll be prepared. We’ll be trained. Our contractors will as well . . . Hopefully, we can get through this period in a respectful way.”

The twinning is pegged at nearly $7 billion, about $1.8 billion of which will be spent in the B.C. Interior. Anderson said construction will bring millions more through trickle-down spending to support workers as they move down the line, occupy hotels and purchase food.

Its legacy will include a doubling of municipal taxes along the line, but few jobs once in operation.

—with files from the Merritt Herald