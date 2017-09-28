Kinder Morgan ordered to stop installing fish spawning deterrent mats

The National Energy Board (NEB) has ordered Kinder Morgan to stop installing mats, which discourage fish from spawning in streams its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is slated to cross.

Numerous conditions have not yet been met by the company, which are required by the federal regulator, according to an NEB letter sent to Kinder Morgan president Ian Anderson.

“Trans Mountain must obtain all applicable approvals from the board which permit the commencement of construction … including the installation of mats, stated the letter, which is dated Sept. 22.

The NEB ordered that the installation of any other mats be discontinued, and the company has complied.

These mats are plastic snow fencing pinned down with rocks, which Kinder Morgan installed in eight streams during mid-August ahead of construction, stated a company press release from Sept. 12.

Seven watercourses near Valemont, B.C. and one near Hinton, Alta. received these mats, which temporarily deter fish from laying their eggs over sections of a riverbed intersected by the pipeline construction right-of-way.

“Once the spawning season is complete, the mats are removed,” stated the press release. “Within Alberta and B.C. combined, we’re proposing to use this method at 26 locations.”

Not all creeks and rivers the pipeline crosses will require the mats.

“If the stream bed section at the right-of-way crossing is covered with large cobbles or boulders and there is no suitable spawning substrate, the deterrent mat is not necessary,” stated Trans Mountain fisheries biologist Calum Bonnington.

The NEB has not yet received a request from Trans Mountain seeking approval to proceed with the remaining planned spawning deterrents.

“We will be responding to the NEB’s correspondence and are finding the best path forward to ensure we meet our commitment to minimizing environmental impacts of construction of the project” stated Kinder Morgan spokesperson Ali Hounsell an email to the Herald.

The company has not specified whether or not these mats will need to be placed in the Merritt area drivers the pipeline expansion will cross.