Kings and Queens take co-ed hockey crown
The Kings and Queens from Kamloops proved to be the class of the field at the fourth annual co-ed rec hockey tournament at the Shulus arena on the weekend.
The talented squad went a perfect 4-0-0 in the eight-team competition to take first place overall. They defeated the Bridge Billys from Merritt/Spences Bridge 7-2 in the ‘A’ final on Sunday.
The ‘B’ final went to the Lucky Loggers, also from Kamloops, who beat the Shooters and Squirters from Merritt in the battle for third and fourth place. The most one-sided game on Sunday proved to be the ‘C’ final, where Merritt’s Jocks and Jills demolished the Better Than Beer squad from Kamloops 10-1.
In an all-Merritt ‘D’ final, the Bucks and Does topped the Black Aces 6-2. The fun, co-ed event, which was organized by the local Krushers ladies’ team, requires three male and three female skaters on the ice at all times for each team.