Known car thief caught in makeshift sting

Some brotherly advice and deception helped police nab a known car thief past weekend.

Merritt police arrested a 33-year-old Alberta man Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Florentine after receiving a tip from the brother of a man who had his truck stolen the night before in Chilliwack, RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.

Dunsmore said that the brother got word that the man who took it was trying to sell it. He somehow got the contact information and had been texting the man to set up a meeting place to purchase the truck.

Dunsmore said she’s not sure how the brother knew the truck was being sold, or if the men knew each other.

“That’s where the information came from,” she said.

Police were advised at about 11:20 a.m. that the vehicle would be at the retirement centre located off Belshaw Street.

“Members attended and they did find a vehicle, ran [its] plate, and it was the stolen vehicle out of Chilliwack,” she said.

Dunsmore said there was a man sitting in the vehicle at the time and was arrested.

She said police found two baseball bats and a gun that turned out to be an imitation in the vehicle.

The man also has outstanding warrants for possession of stolen vehicles from Calgary and the Lower Mainland, Dunsmore said.

He was shipped back to Chilliwack where he will face multiple charges, including possession of stolen property, and possession of stolen property for the purposes of trafficking.

Dunsmore said police appreciate the fact that the man organized the set up, but didn’t show up to confront the man.

“We don’t recommend people do that because we don’t know who we’re facing, and in this case he had an imitation firearm in the back,” Dunsmore said.