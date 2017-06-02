Kootenay Ice part ways with Pierce

Former Nicola Valley resident Luke Pierce has been fired from his position as head coach of the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Kootenay Ice.

The former head coach of the Merritt Centennials just completed his second season behind the bench with the Ice, missing the playoffs and finishing last place in the league in each of those years.

Speaking to the Cranbrook Daily Townsman on Friday, Pierce described his firing as a “shocker.”

“This is the first time that this has happened to me [and] you go through a lot of emotions,” he said.

“You go through it all: some anger, some disappointment, some embarrassment, you name it. We’re just trying to cope with it the best we can as a family.

“I was hopeful that I’d have a chance [to stay] with a group I feel pretty strongly about coming into the season, but that’s not the case.”

Pierce accumulated a 26-99-19 record as head coach of the Ice.

The 33-year-old was hired as the new head coach of the Ice in the summer of 2015 after six seasons behind the bench of the Centennials organization.

The news of his firing comes after he was recently named an assistant coach of Team Canada Red for the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge by Hockey Canada.

In addition to Kootenay, there are currently a number of vacant coaching positions in the WHL at the moment.

The Calgary Hitmen, Spokane Chiefs, Victoria Royals are all looking for new head coaches while the Kamloops Blazers assistant coach Terry Bangen recently left the club for a position in the East Coast Hockey League.

In a press release, Kootenay Ice president and general manager, Matt Cockell, said removing Pierce was part of the organization making a “fresh start.”

“We feel that this was a necessary decision to accomplish that objective,” Cockell said in the release.

Cockell added that the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

“The Ice would like to thank Luke for his dedication to the hockey club and the community over the past two seasons” he said.

The Ice were sold earlier this season when the Chynoweth family transferred ownership to Winnipeg entrepreneur Greg Fettes and president and general manager Matt Cockell.

The Chynoweth family had owned the Ice for more than 20 years, since the club was born as the Edmonton Ice in 1996. The team moved to Cranbrook to become the Kootenay Ice in 1998, winning the Memorial Cup in 2002.

– With Files from Kamloops This Week and Cranbrook Daily Townsman