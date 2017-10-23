Lack of service at Wagon West leading to more trucks on DeWolf Way

The lack of services at a popular Merritt truck stop is having a ripple effect on parking in the north end of town, says Merritt Mayor Neil Menard.

“The Husky [gas station] being closed is our biggest problem now,” said Menard said at the latest police committee meeting in September. “Truckers are now aware there’s nothing at Husky. They can’t get fuel, they can’t get meals, they can’t get showers. They don’t bother going in there anymore, so they park up on DeWolf Way.”

The Wagon West Travel Plaza which houses the gas station is up for court appointed sale, and some of the businesses operating within the facility have been shuttered over the past several months by the current owner. Those businesses include a restaurant, corner store and the Husky gas station, Wagon West Travel Plaza manager Michelle Thompson told the Herald.

The Greyhound bus station located in the building is still operating, she said.

The facility, however, is also only open between 8 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. from Monday to Friday, leading to a lack of services at the truck stop for the commercial drivers who still park there, Thompson said.

At the police committee meeting, Menard said he’s received multiple complaints regarding commercial trucks that are parking in prohibited areas along DeWolf Way.

“We need to get the signage up there so that the truckers can see that they’re not supposed to be up there,” said Menard, noting that he’s seen semi-trucks parking in the pull out area along DeWolf Way — a spot usually utilized by campers and tour buses.

“A lot of times there’s three or four big rigs sitting in there,” said Menard, noting it is a safety issue.

The only time trucks are allowed to be parked in town is when they are delivering freight to a business, he said.

“There are times when it’s legit, but just parking is not legit,” said Menard, adding that the problem extends to River Ranch Road and the Canadian Tire parking lot off Forksdale Road as well.

The issue is one city councillors on the police committee have brought up with the RCMP before, with councillors having asked police to watch for semi-trucks unlawfully parking along River Ranch Road last year.

At the Voght Street intersection leading into the downtown there is a sign warning that no commercial truck with three or more axels are allowed in town. Further east on the road between the intersection and southbound Highway 5 exit into Merritt is another sign warning that trucks are prohibited from heading into the city.

Menard said truckers need to be able to see this sign before they reach the exit into Merritt, so they are aware they can’t turn right into town.

Coun. Dave Baker said if the provincial government won’t put up the signage, the city should look into doing it.

“We think we can do [that] on our own as long as we can [erect the sign] on property that has nothing to do with the highway,” Menard told the Herald.

He said the city should also do this quickly in order to take it the issue off the RCMP’s plate.

The Herald spoke to a trucker at the Wagon West Travel Plaza earlier this month who said he thinks the city should step in and do something to get the facility reopened as a hub for commercial trucks.

“This town has become very anti-truck,” said the trucker who did not wish to give his full name.

“A lot of municipal jurisdictions are starting to make it impossible for truck traffic to find anywhere to stop,” he said.