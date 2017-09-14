Lacrosse players have a field day in Merritt

History was made on Sunday as the Nicola Valley not only hosted its first-ever field lacrosse tournament, but had a team entered in the one-day competition, which was held at the Central Elementary School playing fields.

The Nicola Valley Thunder U13 squad, coached by Buzz Manuel, was just one of 13 teams from Kamloops, Kelowna, Penticton and the North Okanagan playing in four different age divisions: U11, U13, U15 and U18. They all belong to the Interior Field Lacrosse Commission (IFLC).

While the Thunder U13s didn’t win either of their games against Kamloops and Kelowna, the players all had a great time, and improved their play tremendously, said Manuel. Merritt’s Keagan McGifford had a productive tournament, scoring both of his team’s goals on the weekend. But the busiest player on the Thunder U13 side had to be goaltender Tyson Jarvis, who faced a ton of shots from the more-experienced opposition.

Two other Nicola Valley athletes were also playing on the weekend. Tom Girard (above) and Xni Grismer-Voght (below) are both members of the Kamloops U18 team that played and defeated North Okanagan twice on Sunday. Nearly all the Merritt-area field lacrosse players are also box lacrosse competitors in the spring.

Apart from the contrasting venues (outdoors versus indoors), there are a number of differences between the two games. Field lacrosse has more players in action at any one time, with special limits on where certain players can be on the field. The game is divided into two halves as opposed to three periods. The goal in field lacrosse is considerably larger, and of course there are no boards surrounding the playing area.

“Our participation has been received very warmly by the IFLC said Nicola Valley Minor Lacrosse Association president Rose Grant. They were happy to have us host the first weekend of league play, and are actually interested in having us host the league championships on November 5.”

The Nicola Valley U13 team has 18 registered players, 10 of whom were in attendance on the weekend.