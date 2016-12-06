Lali ready to fight for nomination

By: Cam Fortems (Kamloops This Week)

NDP veteran and firebrand Harry Lali said he’s not shying away from a nomination fight in Fraser-Nicola now that a high profile name has come forward to challenge him.

Aaron Sam, chief of the Lower Nicola Indian Band and a former Kamloops lawyer, announced yesterday (Dec. 5) he will run for the party nomination in the Fraser-Nicola riding.

The seat is held by Liberal MLA Jackie Tegart, whose 6,002 votes bested Lali’s 5,388 votes in the 2013 election.

“I expected a nomination fight,” said Lali, who was first elected to the riding in 1991. “I didn’t expect my opponent to take five months to make a decision.”

Lali’s defeat to Tegart in 2013 was his first election loss, though he accused her ofbeing “invisible” since becoming MLA.

The former minister of highways in the NDP government of the 1990s has not been afraid to counter party leaders. He was part of the group that ousted former New Democrat leader Carole James.

Sam said he’s been seriously considering the nomination “for a few weeks.

“I’ve been focused on my job as chief of Lower Nicola. It’s something I’ve considered recently.”

Lali said the local party executive applied several times to the provincial party to close the nomination period and name a candidate, without success.

Sam was called to the bar a decade ago, practising criminal law in Kamloops and eventually working on the Indian residential schools settlement. He served as councillor for the Lower Nicola band for two terms before becoming chief in 2013.

“I have a lot of respect for Harry,” Sam said. “He’s been involved as an MLA and even as minister for years. I’ll do what I think is right. I think jobs and supporting the local economy is really important.”

The riding’s main population is in the Nicola Valley, but includes, Boston Bar, Ashcroft and Hope. The removal of Hope from the Chilliwack riding and its inclusion into Fraser-Nicola is thought to increase the NDP’s chances in May.

A nomination meeting has not yet been scheduled.