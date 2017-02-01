Lawyer accuses Douglas Lake Ranch of threatening, lying as trial winds down

By: Cam Fortems (Kamloops This Week)

Douglas Lake Ranch’s manager used “threats and lies” to bully public servants and even the RCMP to exclude the public from two fishing lakes, a lawyer claimed yesterday in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops.

The legal battle between the Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club and Douglas Lake Cattle Company over access to prized fishing lakes entered closing arguments.

Lawyer Chris Harvey summed up four weeks of testimony and factual evidence to lay out the foundation for the club’s argument: the water, fishery and road leading to Stoney and Minnie lakes is owned by the public and the ranch has acted illegally in erecting gates and intimidating anglers.

The lawsuit is expected to act as a precedent for about 30 lakes on the ranch with similar attributes.

The ranch began asserting what it claims are its private property rights more than three decades ago, eventually placing a locked gate on Stoney Lake Road.

The two lakes are located southeast of Merritt and are surrounded by 250,000 acres of deeded land and thousands more acres of Crown licences.

The ranch, through manager Joe Gardner, claims it owns all land surrounding the lakes and has created a world-class fishery through engineering and raising of what were barren waters.

Douglas Lake Ranch has a lodge on Stoney Lake and offers tourists exclusive rights to fish on what it considers its lakes.

“There can be no doubt that both Minnie Lake and Stoney Lake were both popular fishing spots for the general public prior to any engineering by the ranch,” Harvey told B.C. Supreme Court Justice Joel Groves.

“By the mid-’80s the ranch systematically intimidated anyone found fishing on Minnie and Stoney lakes, even those arriving by aircraft,” Harvey said.

Throughout the four weeks of trial, the gallery in the fifth floor courtroom has been packed with anglers from Merritt and Kamloops.

Groves questioned why the RCMP was working closely with the ranch, seemingly supplying the identity of drivers based on licence plates, information that is confidential.

Now a Supreme Court justice, Groves said when he was a lawyer acting in civil matters, “access to licence plates [was difficult]. You have to explain why, write a letter, do all kinds of things.

“Victims of crimes I don’t think are regularly called [by RCMP] and told the licence plate of the person who broke into your house is the guy down the street,” Groves said.

The trial heard evidence from experts hired by the cattle company, the ranch’s manager and a number of provincial bureaucrats.

Douglas Lake Cattle Company is owned by Stan Kroenke, who also owns a number of professional sports teams, including Colorado Avalanche (National Hockey League), Los Angeles Rams (National Football League), Denver Nuggets (National Basketball Association), Colorado Rapids (Major League Soccer) and Arsenal (English Premier League soccer). He is married to Ann Walton, an heiress of the Walmart fortune.

Groves asked why provincial bureaucrats and even the RCMP appeared eager to do the ranch’s bidding.

“They’re rich and famous and somehow they carry more influence with public servants and others than the man on the street who says, ‘Why is this gate locked?’” Harvey said.

Kroenke has owned the cattle company and ranch since 2003, when he purchased it in a court-ordered sale following then-owner Bernard Ebbers’ involvement in the Worldcom scandal.

The ranch is expected to give the majority of its closing argument today.