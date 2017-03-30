Learn To Dance students showcase their talents

It has been a busy time of year for many of the students who attend the Love To Dance Academy in Merritt.

Twenty-seven members of the academy participated in the Spanish Flamenco exams on Feb. 27, under the direction of instructor Vanessa van Rensburg.

The exam entries included six ‘Spanish Stars’ (ages three to six), five ‘Spanish Sparkles’ (ages six to nine), four ‘Senior Beginner Level’ (ages nine to 12), and 12 ‘Level Twos’ (12 and older).

On March 10, the Love To Dance Academy held its annual Awards Night, which was open to dancers and parents alike. Performances by several Level Two students were enjoyed by everyone in attendance.

Special mentions at the awards event included:

Judges’ Choice – Spanish Star: Danika Fader.

Judges’ Choice – Spanish Sparkles: Reese Horsman and Elaina Pickering.

Highest Score – Senior Beginner Level: Triana Clarke.

Highest Score – Level Two: Felize Omori.

Youngest Student: Kate van Rensburg.

Bravest Student: Barb Scapinello.

Also in March, 10 students from the Love To Dance Academy competed in the 2017 Kamloops Festival of the Performing Arts.

The 10 LTD students participated in two different dance genres — ballet (taught by Lizette Nel) and Spanish Flamenco (taught by Vanessa van Rensburg).

Between them, the students representing the Love To Dance Academy earned three first-place awards, five second-place honours and two third-place achievements.

“These talented, young dancers spent many hours rehearsing for the Kamloops event during the five months leading up to the festival,” said Nel and van Rensburg in a joint press release.

“Congratulations are extended to all of the competitors! Their passion and dedication are true indications of the love for dance that is very much a part of them.”

The first regional festival of the arts was held in Kamloops in May of 1931 after some intense fundraising by a hardworking group of local business people.

In 1932, the festival became an official organization under the name Yale-Cariboo Music Festival. It was held each year until 1939, when the Second World War put the event on hold.

The Local Council of Women in Kamloops revived the festival in 1948 with some additional disciplines. In 1982, it officially became known as the Kamloops Festival of the Performing Arts.

Today, participants can compete in the following categories: choral, dance, instrumental, piano, speech, strings, voice, speech and the theatrical arts. Performers are divided into age groups, and critiqued by an adjudicator (usually an established artist or instructor from outside of the community). Grades and awards are given out.