Learn to Run Club tackles Sun Run and more

Members of Merritt’s Learn To Run Club have been busy in recent weeks putting all their training to the test.

A dozen runners from the club joined close to 40,000 other participants in the Vancouver Sun Run 10K on April 23.

On April 30, Dumont and Morrison were joined by club members Deidre Soderberg and Liz Brackenreed in the Boogie The Bridge 10K run in Kamloops. Morrison is planning to do the BMO 21K half-marathon on May 7. Kracji reported that conditions for this year’s Sun Run were near perfect with moderate temperatures and overcast skies.

“I told everyone in our group to just get out there and enjoy themselves, and not worry about their times. We even had a team dinner the night before as kind of a bonding experience.”

The 13-week Learn To Run program led by Krajci is specifically aimed at training the beginning runner for their first-ever 10K run. The group meets formally once a week for a 30 to 60-minute session that includes a warm-up, an interval-based jog/run, followed by a cool-down. Members are asked to do a minimum two more runs in the week — either by themselves or with others.

“The whole program is built on minutes rather than distance, because everybody’s going to be running at a different pace,” said Krajci. “We have people of all ages and ability levels.”

The next 13-week Learn To Run session is scheduled to start in mid-July and aim for the BMO Okanagan 10K Run in October. For more information, visit the Merritt Leisure Services office at the Civic Centre during business hours.