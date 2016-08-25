Lee leads the way for Otters at summer provincials

Merritt Otters’ head coach Gabriel Lee took the oft-stated mantra ‘lead by example’ to heart on the weekend.

The rookie deck boss and Simon Fraser University varsity swimmer showed just how it’s done — by winning three individual gold medals and adding a silver at the British Columbia Summer Swimming Association’s provincial championships in Coquitlam. The meet ran from Aug. 19 to 21.

Lee placed first in the division eight men’s 100-metre freestyle and butterfly events, and in the 200-metre individual medley. He finished second in the 100-metre backstroke competition.

Lee’s outstanding performances highlighted a great outing by the Otters’ 18-member team at provincials. No fewer than nine different Merritt swimmers made A or B finals in a total of 19 events. That included three top-eight finishes by Abby Thoms (division one), two by Bianca Cavaliere (division four) and one by Kendra Marklund (division three), to go along with Lee’s four-pack in division eight.

Merritt relay teams performed admirably as well, led by the division two boys’ 200-metre individual medley squad of Cruz Slanzi, Gabe Baird, Isaac Asselstine and Evin Hales that finished fifth overall.

Merritt swimmers also excelled on regional individual medley relay teams. Thoms helped her Okanagan division one team place fifth, while Cavaliere and Marklund and the rest of theirrespective division three and four foursomes finished fourth.

On the boys’ side, Asselstine helped his Okanagan division two team place sixth, and Evin Baird’s division one team wound up seventh.

Coach Lee rewrote the club records books in division eight during his first summer with the Otters (see right).Additional club records were set this year by Cavaliere in the division four girls’ category.

With Lee already committed to return as the Merritt Otters’ head coach next spring and summer, the fortunes of the local swimming club are looking bright indeed.