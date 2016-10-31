Legion warns of fraudulent poppy sales

The Royal Canadian Legion is notifying the public after receiving a report of fraudulent poppy sales.

Legion member Chuck Kidd told the Herald they received word on Saturday (Oct. 29) that a person had been walking around the Walmart parking lot selling poppies.

“Well you don’t sell poppies to begin with,” Kidd said.

Poppies are distributed by uniformed Legion members at Extra Foods, Save-On-Foods and Walmart, and are also available at local businesses in town.

People are welcome to give a donation if they choose to, but poppies are not sold.

Kidd said they informed the RCMP of the alleged activity.

The Legion’s poppy fund campaign raised about $13,000 locally last year.

The funds raised are used exclusively for veterans and dependents for their ongoing medical issues and needs.