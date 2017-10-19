L’Estage and Ockwell win Pacific Forest Rally — again

For the third time in the last four years, and the fourth time in the last seven, the team of driver Antoine L’Estage and co-driver Alan Ockwell has emerged victorious at the annual Pacific Forest Rally (PFR).

Between them, L’Estage (from St.-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.) and Ockwell (Etobicoke, Ont.) have won a total of 16 PFR titles. L’Estage leads the way with 11 first-place finishes — including the last eight in a row.

Weather and the resulting driving conditions played havoc with this year’s Pacific Forest Rally, held in the high country surrounding the Nicola Valley on the weekend.

Tire selection became critical as the various stages experienced constantly-changing weather systems that brought snow, sleet and rain to the competition venues.

Friday night’s Kirby stages up by Helmer Lake had to be abandoned in favour of more Swakum runs, while Saturday morning’s Dillard-Missizula legs were snow-covered and slick.

The wrong choice of tires Saturday morning cost L’Estage and Ockwell a pair of stage wins.

“We should have been on snow tires,” L’Estage told CRC’s Dean Campbell. “It’s so sketchy trying to drive fast on the gravel tires.”

Conditions Saturday afternoon on the new Spius stage were warmer, and L’Estage and Ockwell were able to build on their lead over second-place finishers Brandon Semenuk from Squamish and Sherwood Park’s John Hall.

“The rally was really difficult,” said L’Estage at the finish. “Tire choice was a big challenge, and because conditions changed, there really was no right answer. The car was strong and performed well for us.”

The Canadian Rally Championship now moves onto Bancroft, Ont. for the Rally of the Tall Pines Nov. 24 and 25, before wrapping up in December with the seventh and final event, at Big White outside Kelowna from Dec. 8 to 10.