LETTER: ‘Alternative facts’ used to justify grizzly bear hunt

Editor,

After reading the column VOHRINGER: Trophy hunters targeted in election propaganda, I was reminded that “alternative facts” aren’t confined to U.S. politics.

Dispelling the many myths in this column would require far more lines than I could reasonably expect any newspaper to allocate to the topic.

Instead may I point to two obvious reason politicians are adopting anti-trophy hunting policies: overwhelming public opposition to the hunt and common sense economic policy.

First, on the topic of public opinion, the recent Insights West survey of rural B.C. ridings and their attitudes toward the grizzly bear trophy hunt reinforced long held beliefs that all British Columbians share some common values when it comes to protecting our wilds and their inhabitants.

Killing our iconic grizzly bears simply for entertainment is one issue British Columbians are overwhelmingly opposed to.

Politicians are simply falling into line proposing policy that reflects what British Columbians have been asking for.

Second, there are sound economic reasons to oppose the trophy hunt.

Grizzly bear viewing in B.C. is now worth up to 10x more than grizzly hunting.

Further, grizzly bear viewing operations throughout the province are at, or close to, capacity with demand continuing to grow.

Unfortunately bear viewing areas are extremely limited because the majority of the province is open to grizzly bear hunting which makes them incompatible with bear viewing operations.

This is an amazing opportunity that rural British Columbians are missing out on. Absent trophy hunting bear viewing operations could expand and entirely new operations could start up, and with that, new jobs created in the community.

The trophy hunt, which by one study, is a net cost to B.C. taxpayers to administer, is a direct impediment to one of B.C. tourism’s growth segments and for new jobs and new business ventures that it represents for rural B.C.

In short, another name for a trophy hunter is job killer. Fortunately British Columbians and many of our politicians are waking up to that fact.

Barry Komar

Vancouver, B.C.