LETTER: Article understates the damage in Lower Nicola

Editor;

Reading the article concerning the flood by Cole Wagner (Co-operation keeps Mamit Lake dam strong, Merritt Herald, June 15, 2017), I would like to comment on some misinformation. I would like to quote two statements that are false in his article: “the trickle of water could have rapidly increased to a torrential flow that might have threatened homes and property for residents in Lower Nicola.”

This so called torrential flow came through Lower Nicola destroying infrastructure, property, bridges, roads and personal possession for five days. Wells were compromised, gas, power and water were gone in many areas in the lower Guichon Creek area. The article insinuates this torrential flow never happened.

The second quote in the article is from Greg Brouwer of Highland Valley Copper. He stated that along with LNIB “that the safety of communities and residents was maintained during this extraordinary event.” This did not happen for all residents.

If Cole Wagner wanted to obtain the true record of events he could contact the Red Cross, TNRD or disaster assistance for information. There was information from local residents at the beginning of this flood as to how the water might be controlled but their suggestions were ignored or considered as “too dangerous.” The real truth is that LNIB property, private property, buildings, expensive personal items, landscaped land and vegetation, etc. have been taken away and covered with sand, rock and debris or destroyed. On top of all this, there is financial loss in property values in the flood area.

It is possible that this flood could have been averted by proper management of the dam and water at Mamit Lake at early runoff. We will never know and no one will ever be held accountable.

Wayne Rice

Lower Nicola, B.C.