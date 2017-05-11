Home   >   Opinion   >   LETTER: Arts coverage appreciated

LETTER: Arts coverage appreciated

By on May 11, 2017
Editor,

I just wanted to express my appreciation to the School District 58 students, teachers, and volunteers for an exceptional two weeks of arts and culture in Merritt. The coverage in the Herald was exceptional and the events were well organized, engaging and thought provoking. I hope that this is just the beginning and look forward to hearing news of the second annual SD 58 Fine Arts Festival. 

Chelsea Werrun 

Merritt, B.C.

