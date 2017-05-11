- Tegart claims victory, another termPosted 23 hours ago
LETTER: Arts coverage appreciated
Editor,
I just wanted to express my appreciation to the School District 58 students, teachers, and volunteers for an exceptional two weeks of arts and culture in Merritt. The coverage in the Herald was exceptional and the events were well organized, engaging and thought provoking. I hope that this is just the beginning and look forward to hearing news of the second annual SD 58 Fine Arts Festival.
Chelsea Werrun
Merritt, B.C.