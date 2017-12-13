- Merritt kids playing catch-up when it comes to literacyPosted 18 hours ago
LETTER: Baillie House not equipped for high traffic
Editor,
It is very sad to see the BC Visitor Centre closed and not operating next year. At any time when I drove by, I noticed the place was very busy, especially with buses full of tourists needing the washrooms.
MORE: Destination BC plots new course in Merritt
Merritt opts-in to tourism network
I am just wondering if all the Visitor Centre traffic will be transferred to the Baillie House, how can this facility accommodate such an amount of visitors at the same time when in the Visitor Centre in the certain circumstances it was quite packed there (especially in the ladies rooms) with tourists’ needs. Will they also be able to use online service?
Vera Durst
Logan Lake