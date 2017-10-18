LETTER: Community Arts Council buoyed by support

Editor,

Last fall, the Arts Council challenged everyone to put “community” back into the Nicola Valley Community Arts Council (NVCAC) and the response was amazing. Attendance at the Annual General Meeting on a -20C night in December topped all previous numbers and filled the 11 director positions.

This high level of interest and participation has continued this year with membership growing from 24 to 175. New volunteers initiated interesting activities and community participation made them successful. These were often supported by financial donations from members and generous assistance from businesses.

New or expanded arts and music events here in the past year assisted or sponsored by the NVCAC include: the Fred Penner concert last week, this weekend’s exciting Gala and classic piano concert with Bruce Vogt, ongoing Open Mic Nights, ongoing Coffeehouse music sessions, summer outdoor painting at Corbett Lake Lodge, the fifth annual Art Walk with the Chamber of Commerce, and Art in the Park with art for children now at three local festivals. The Courthouse Arts Gallery became a focus for creative ideas and turns them into exciting activities every month – its plans already extend into next fall.

There are so many talented people in our area, it is just a joy to see what happens with just a little encouragement and organization.

Jean Kiegrel

Vice President, Nicola Valley Community Arts Council

Merritt, B.C.