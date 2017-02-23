LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Access to Corbett Lake shouldn’t be in question

Editor:

First things first, you stated on the front page of you last issue of the Herald that the derby was hosted by the Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club. I don’t know where you got that information, but by stating that you are misinforming your readers.

Also, in all of your writings about access to Corbett Lake, you have never mentioned the fact that the lot that is the land at the point of access, lot 1589, is a subdivision.

The law (Land Titles Act) states that when a lakeshore lot is subdivided, there has to be access to the lake. At the time that the lot was subdivided, there was access to the lake. That same access still exists and the RCMP fail to acknowledge that fact and make out that there either is no access, or may not be any public access to Corbett Lake because the lake was raised by an irrigation dam. That is completely irrelevant. There has to be an access as a result of the subdivision and there has always been an access. The silly notion that maybe there isn’t access is only wishful thinking by those who will benefit from there not being an access.

I suggest you ask the RCMP again, to explain to you how they can ignore the facts and in fact fail completely to mention the subdivision of lot 1589, which they have been made aware of over and over. Maybe you would be good enough to ask them how they can ignore the laws of the land (the Land Act and Land Titles Act) and keep coming up with the notion that someone is trespassing when they are accessing Corbett Lake by a long established legal access that the Ministry of Highways has blocked off.

As a favour to your readers and the public in general, will you please ask the RCMP to explain away the access that legally has to be there at lot 1589 as a result of that lakeshore lot being subdivided. If you wish you can make this an open letter to Sgt. Norm Flemming from myself.

Ed Hendricks

Merritt, B.C.

Editor’s note: In the Feb. 16 issue of the Merritt Herald, the Nicola Valley Fish & Game Club was identified as being the host of the fishing derby on Corbett Lake. Though some members of the club participated, the club itself was not affiliated with the derby. The Herald apologizes for this error.