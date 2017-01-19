LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Canada must contribute fair share

Editor;

Justin Trudeau ventures cross-country this week, selling his government’s benefits of “Canada is back” with efforts on climate, aboriginal rights, and the middle class. Surely an embarrassment will be the elephant in our closet, Canada’s abysmal record on foreign aid. Once a leader and indeed a world champion for aid, Canada is now a spendthrift cousin, envious of our European brothers with whom we would trade freely. Canada can only truly be back when we contribute our fair share to the poorest of the world. Until then, we mumble empty promises in the shadow of others.

Randy Rudolph

Calgary, Alta.