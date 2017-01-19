Home   >   Opinion   >   LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Canada must contribute fair share

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Canada must contribute fair share

By on January 19, 2017
The Merritt Herald welcomes your letters, on any subject, addressed to the editor. Letters must be signed and include the writer’s name, address and phone number for verification purposes. Letters may be edited for length, taste and clarity. Please keep letters to 300 words or less. Email letters to: newsroom@merrittherald.com.
Editor;

Justin Trudeau ventures cross-country this week, selling his government’s benefits of “Canada is back” with efforts on climate, aboriginal rights, and the middle class. Surely an embarrassment will be the elephant in our closet, Canada’s abysmal record on foreign aid. Once a leader and indeed a world champion for aid, Canada is now a spendthrift cousin, envious of our European brothers with whom we would trade freely. Canada can only truly be back when we contribute our fair share to the poorest of the world. Until then, we mumble empty promises in the shadow of others.

  

Randy Rudolph

Calgary, Alta.

