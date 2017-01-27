- Teachers sought across SD 58Posted 15 hours ago
- Naloxone kits arrive at SD 58 schoolsPosted 17 hours ago
- After 23 years as a lawn ornament… the Piper flies againPosted 2 days ago
- Gas leak under controlPosted 2 days ago
- (Nearly) New Year’s baby born in MerrittPosted 3 days ago
- New doc in town — just not practicing yetPosted 3 days ago
- Contractors file civil claims against Merritt Green Energy ProjectPosted 3 days ago
- B.C. considers business sales tax reliefPosted 3 days ago
- Four sent to hospital as precautionPosted 4 days ago
- Defense disputes private ownership of fishPosted 4 days ago
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Canada must step up
Editor;
We cannot let another year go by with another 500,000 lives lost. Canada needs to step up. A recent report estimated that based on Canada’s International Assistance funding gap 500,000 of the world’s most vulnerable people were not reached with the health-saving interventions they needed. That equates to just less than the population of Newfoundland and Labrador. There are 16,000 children under the age of five that die of preventable causes every single day. In the minute or so since you started reading this, 11 children have lost their lives, while Canada has the capacity and resources needed to prevent their deaths. It is the Prime Minister’s responsibility to follow through on the promises of global leadership he has made to Canadians and to people everywhere. As I await the release of the budget, I am hoping to see Canada put its money where its mouth is and show, with a significant increase to official development assistance, that we really are ‘back’ on the global stage.
Erika Richter
Ottawa, ON