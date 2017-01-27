LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Canada must step up

Editor;

We cannot let another year go by with another 500,000 lives lost. Canada needs to step up. A recent report estimated that based on Canada’s International Assistance funding gap 500,000 of the world’s most vulnerable people were not reached with the health-saving interventions they needed. That equates to just less than the population of Newfoundland and Labrador. There are 16,000 children under the age of five that die of preventable causes every single day. In the minute or so since you started reading this, 11 children have lost their lives, while Canada has the capacity and resources needed to prevent their deaths. It is the Prime Minister’s responsibility to follow through on the promises of global leadership he has made to Canadians and to people everywhere. As I await the release of the budget, I am hoping to see Canada put its money where its mouth is and show, with a significant increase to official development assistance, that we really are ‘back’ on the global stage.

Erika Richter

Ottawa, ON