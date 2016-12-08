LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Community Arts Council wants you!

Editor:

It is time to put “community” back in the Community Arts Council. Its mandate is to be the local umbrella organization for local arts and culture. When fully active, it can assist a wide range of groups to make their events and programs successful. There is so much interest, talent and energy in our local arts scene, as seen the in the Community Christmas events, the Film Society’s movies at NVIT, and the recent Love to Dance performances.

Informal opportunities to learn, display talent, and enjoy the shows are popping up all over town. This makes our community a wonderful place for us, the people who live here, regardless of whether tourists come or businesses stay. Here is our chance to really make a difference in the arts scene in Merritt.

A couple years ago, several people stepped up at the last minute to keep the NVCAC going when it ran out of active board members. Now it is time for the rest of us to show that their efforts were not in vain. Others are ready to come on the board and helps make it the lively and broad-based community organization it was meant to be.

The NVCAC is eligible to apply for grants and give tax-receipted donations to help make things happen here. All that is needed for our Merritt community is to show its interest and support.

Jean Kiegral

Merritt