LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Emergency upgrade not enough

Editor,

I was pleased to see the headline in the Merritt Herald (ER expansion officially a go — Nov. 10) that the emergency area of the Nicola Valley Hospital is in line for a massive upgrade. This upgrade is long overdue. Kudos to the doctors and nurses who do amazing jobs in such cramped quarters.

I read every word of the article looking for information that the rest of the hospital would get some upgrading. Much to my dismay, there was nothing. The hospital is woefully short of beds. Why was this not addressed at the same time as the emergency area? It doesn’t make sense to have a larger emergency area when, even without a catastrophic event, there is no place to put patients. Or will the halls of the hospital be deemed adequate?

The hospital used to have the facilities and the staff to do operations and deliver babies. It used to be a lot of things it now isn’t. Was it administrative oversight which brought it to its present form?

Over 20 per cent of Canada 34.3 million people are over the age of sixty. This percentage will increase. Is this fact being overlooked?

Recently my husband broke a hip. Kamloops, with its millions of dollars of upgrades, couldn’t take him. Kelowna accepted him as a patient but the operation was delayed because of emergencies and then no operating room and/or a team was no available to the orthopaedic surgeon. The operation took place a day later leaving my husband in dire straits unnecessarily. Kelowna also had millions of dollars of upgrades and still patients are left waiting. With the 5.6 million dollars spent on only the emergency area of our hospital will patients suffer the same fate? Will patients find themselves in the hallways and not in wards? Will patients who have every right to expect a local hospital stay be sent elsewhere because no beds are available for them?

If administrative oversight is the problem, lets change it to administrative far sight. Our hospital tax dollars will then be put to better use. Patients and their families will get a better deal.

Anne Roberts,

Merritt