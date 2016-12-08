- Theatre Society ready for donations to be funneled through City of MerrittPosted 8 mins ago
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Help feed Fido this holiday season
Editor:
As Christmas gets nearer, we are wondering what to buy each other. I was thinking about animals in shelters and how to help them and the organizations that run them at this time of year. So, I thought, instead of buying each person on my list another stocking stuffer (something they don’t need), we should take that money and make a difference for an animal? We all love animals.
Why not take that money and either donate it directly or buy a bag of cat/dog food and take to the shelter. You can put a little note in the Christmas stockings to let your family know that part of their gift is the gift of donation to the society caring for rescued animals waiting for a new home.
Maybe you could request a picture of the animals in care to put in the stocking? This is a nice warm and fuzzy way to celebrate Christmas, knowing you are making a difference.
Here are the contacts for local shelters:
Nicola Valley Animal Rescue Society: mwalsh13@telus.net
Angel’s Animal Rescue office: 250-378-9655, email: aarsrescue@gmail.com.
Merry Christmas to everyone, including our feline and canine members of the community.
V. Bendick
Merritt