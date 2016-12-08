Home   >   Opinion   >   LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Help feed Fido this holiday season

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Help feed Fido this holiday season

By on December 8, 2016
The Merritt Herald welcomes your letters, on any subject, addressed to the editor. Letters must be signed and include the writer’s name, address and phone number for verification purposes. Letters may be edited for length, taste and clarity. Please keep letters to 300 words or less. Email letters to: newsroom@merrittherald.com.
The Merritt Herald welcomes your letters, on any subject, addressed to the editor. Letters must be signed and include the writer’s name, address and phone number for verification purposes. Letters may be edited for length, taste and clarity. Please keep letters to 300 words or less. Email letters to: newsroom@merrittherald.com.

Editor:

As Christmas gets nearer, we are wondering what to buy each other. I was thinking about animals in shelters and how to help them and the organizations that run them at this time of year. So, I thought, instead of buying each person on my list another stocking stuffer (something they don’t need), we should take that money and make a difference for an animal? We all love animals.

Why not take that money and either donate it directly or buy a bag of cat/dog food and take to the shelter. You can put a little note in the Christmas stockings to let your family know that part of their gift is the gift of donation to the society caring for rescued animals waiting for a new home.

Maybe you could request a picture of the animals in care to put in the stocking? This is a nice warm and fuzzy way to celebrate Christmas, knowing you are making a difference.

Here are the contacts for local shelters:

Nicola Valley Animal Rescue Society: mwalsh13@telus.net

Angel’s Animal Rescue office: 250-378-9655, email: aarsrescue@gmail.com.

Merry Christmas to everyone, including our feline and canine members of the community.

V. Bendick

Merritt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*