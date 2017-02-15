LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Icy streets an issue

Editor;

I live on Merritt Avenue between Blair Street and Garcia Street. I would like to thank the residents of Merritt Avenue, as well as Garcia Street for keeping their sidewalks clean of all the snow and ice that we have received this season. I would also like to thank the people living in the corner house on Blair Street and Merritt Avenue for keeping it clean. I am out every day with my Seeing Eye dog and have found it increasingly difficult to navigate the downtown core as well as Nicola Avenue which runs behind my house.

Although I appreciate that the city has cleared the snow twice this year that piles up on the curb; I find that they have not bothered to enforce the bylaw that states residents and businesses must clear their areas of snow within a 24-hour period. I have fallen twice this year, and both times it has been in a residential area. Therefore, it is evident to me that enforcement of this bylaw has been sorely lacking. There is also a lot of ice built up in front of unoccupied buildings in the downtown core. I know that the city is out cleaning some of the sidewalks, like the ones up the hill on Voght Street, but how about the entrances to all the alleyways in town? They have become very slippery and in some cases my dog takes me out into the street to bypass all the ice.

We have lived in Merritt for almost twenty years and this year has been the worst year for me to get around on city streets. I am beginning to feel unsafe every time I leave my house. This could easily be remedied, by the city enforcing the bylaw — which would keep not only myself, but all the residents of Merritt — safe to go about our daily routine.

Susan Fischer

Merritt, B.C.