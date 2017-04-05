LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Kengard residents deserve a better housing plan

Editor,

My heart goes out to the 58 displaced residents affected by the recent Kengard Manor fire.

One of the unfortunate revelations that struck me — mistakenly thinking this was simply a Vancouver problem — is that affordable housing is lacking throughout B.C.! Kengard Manor residents may be sent to Ashcroft, Logan Lake, or even Kamloops until accommodation in Merritt can be found.

The BC Liberal government completely shelved the various levels of the Homes BC policy brought in by successive Social Credit and NDP governments. The current government has offered few incentives for affordable housing, allowing the market place to dictate how, when, where and what kind of housing is built. We need a more rational planning and management of the housing market in the interest of the local people, including our displaced Kengard Manor residents.

Here are some actions suggested by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, B.C. Division:

Substantial new public investments to develop new affordable housing

Protecting and reinvesting in existing affordable housing including energy efficiency retrofits and upgrades (something that would be possible when they refurbish Kengard Manor).

Inclusionary housing in the development of more dense complete communities

Making property taxes fair

The present government has a policy of handing out a few grants in an election year. WE NEED A CHANGE! Harry Lali was on our side for four terms. He managed to keep the highway coming to Merritt when Kelowna was dead-set on having it bypass the town and go through the Kane Valley. He kept our lumber mills operating when they wanted to shut down. John Horgan and the NDP promise to put affordable housing at the top of the priority list.

Unlike the Liberals, the NDP record shows that they actually follow through on their campaign promises. However, we in B.C. get enthralled with the “goodies” handed out during an election year. We fail to remember the cutbacks and shortfalls of the past sixteen years: in housing, education, social programs and health care.

And who knows, if we start providing affordable housing in Merritt, we might actually provide some long-term, well-paying jobs, something we all know Merritt needs.

Denise Williams

Merritt, B.C.