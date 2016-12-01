- No arrests yet for storage locker break-insPosted 2 days ago
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Kudos to first responders
Editor:
Want to say a huge thank you to the Merritt Fire Department and the BC Ambulance Service and everyone who responded to the 911 call on Quilchena Avenue on Nov. 21. It is so gratifying to know that these people are in our community and respond quickly and with such dedication and compassion. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You should be proud. Just so you know, Little Jack is doing fine. Again, thank you! From, Rich Randine, Jack and Dorothy and of course Little Jack.
Dorothy Graboski
Merritt