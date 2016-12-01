Home   >   Opinion   >   LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Kudos to first responders

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Kudos to first responders

By on December 1, 2016
The Merritt Herald welcomes your letters, on any subject, addressed to the editor. Letters must be signed and include the writer’s name, address and phone number for verification purposes. Letters may be edited for length, taste and clarity. Please keep letters to 300 words or less. Email letters to: newsroom@merrittherald.com.

Editor:

Want to say a huge thank you to the Merritt Fire Department and the BC Ambulance Service and everyone who responded to the 911 call on Quilchena Avenue on Nov. 21. It is so gratifying to know that these people are in our community and respond quickly and with such dedication and compassion. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You should be proud. Just so you know, Little Jack is doing fine. Again, thank you! From, Rich Randine, Jack and Dorothy and of course Little Jack.

Dorothy Graboski

Merritt

