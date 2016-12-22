LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Liberals earn no credit for NVIT expansion

Editor:

The article last week on the opening of the “Centre of Excellence in Sustainability” at NVIT was misleading for two reasons — firstly, although Tegart’s Liberal Party took credit for the endeavour, it is primarily being funded by the federal government; and secondly, when one looks at the BC Liberal government’s record on sustainability, Tegart’s connection to the “Centre” is ironic indeed.

This announcement, using the local Liberal MLA, represents the latest in a long line of political window-dressing. An article earlier this year in the Vancouver Sun titled “Re-election politics driving B.C. school funding announcements” laid bare this sneaky practice — “B.C. Liberals have tried to capitalize politically on the funding announcements by having many MLAs use social media messages and press releases to take credit for the funding within their communities.” Credit, where no credit is due. In the case of the NVIT project, the lion share of funds come from the federal purse.

The idea of this BC Liberal government supporting a “Centre of Sustainability” is of course ironic, and deeply disingenuous. This government has time and again shown it does not support environmentally friendly practices in any sector — mining, forestry, agriculture, energy etc. As Merran Smith, executive director of Clean Energy Canada has noted, “A climate leadership plan should do two basic things: cut carbon pollution, and help British Columbians prosper from the shift to a clean economy … This [BC Liberal Climate Plan] fails on both counts.” Please remember too that earlier this year, the Canadian Wind Energy Association closed its B.C. office, because BC Hydro shifted its focus to the Site C megaproject — and BC Hydro recently admitted that the project would take until 2094 to pay off. This is not a government with “sustainability” in mind folks!

The West Coast Environmental Law website recently posted an analysis of this Liberal government’s record on the environment and sustainability, and summed up that “Clearly there is a lot of dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of environmental issue, and a lot of potential to raise these issues in a provincial election.”

Is it any surprise that the Liberal record is poor? How could they really be about “sustainability” when they are being supported by huge corporate donations from big, dirty energy companies? As the Dogwood Initiative points out, “Data compiled by Integrity BC suggests the oil and gas industry has donated at least $3.8 million to the ruling BC Liberals since 2005 (when Elections BC began keeping records), with another $5.1 million from mining and coal companies… How can our politicians be trusted to make decisions in the best interests of British Columbians when they lower their very political survival to foreign corporations? The answer is they can’t, and the effect on public policy has become deeply corrosive.”

So — great news for NVIT, and thanks to the federal government for making this possible! But please folks, let’s see less of local MLAs taking credit for things they clearly don’t support either philosophically or financially — it is disingenuous and misleading — and looks like cheap politics.

George Christock

Merritt