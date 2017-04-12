- Writs dropped, race for riding setPosted 11 hours ago
- Martial artist facing assault chargesPosted 12 hours ago
- Social Credit candidate enters the race in Fraser-NicolaPosted 1 day ago
- Election kicks off with promises, ralliesPosted 1 day ago
- MSS student earns prestigious service awardPosted 2 days ago
- Loaded gun found during police bar walkPosted 2 days ago
- Man facing charges after flight from policePosted 2 days ago
- Lack of venting system led to carbon-monoxide deaths in Venables Valley homePosted 2 days ago
- BC Liberals stand pat with platformPosted 2 days ago
- On centennial anniversary of the assault on Vimy, Pte. George McLean honoured in MerrittPosted 3 days ago
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Norgaard provides fantastic service for Merritt
Editor,
Spring is here. As I sweep sand off sidewalks, clean out catch basins and always seem to be sweeping sand off the kitchen floor, I think of where it came from.
May I use this paper to give a big thank you to Norgaard Ready Mix, who provide free sand all winter. I live outside the city, at a higher elevation, and we get a lot of freeze-thaw cycles that put a layer of ice on everything. Very slippery.
With admiration and respect to the RCMP, fire department, ambulance crews, etc. I believe Norgaard with their generous gesture of free sand do more for the safety of the citizens of Merritt than anyone else.
I hope they continue this service.
Ron Peers
Merritt, B.C.