LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Norgaard provides fantastic service for Merritt

Editor,

Spring is here. As I sweep sand off sidewalks, clean out catch basins and always seem to be sweeping sand off the kitchen floor, I think of where it came from.

May I use this paper to give a big thank you to Norgaard Ready Mix, who provide free sand all winter. I live outside the city, at a higher elevation, and we get a lot of freeze-thaw cycles that put a layer of ice on everything. Very slippery.

With admiration and respect to the RCMP, fire department, ambulance crews, etc. I believe Norgaard with their generous gesture of free sand do more for the safety of the citizens of Merritt than anyone else.

I hope they continue this service.

Ron Peers

Merritt, B.C.