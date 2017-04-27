LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Nurses’ union weighs in on election

Editor,

As candidates from all parties head to the doorsteps to talk to voters in this provincial election, the BC Nurses’ Union (BCNU) is laying out several key priorities for everyone to consider carefully before they vote on May 9.

BCNU President Gayle Duteil says there has been plenty of discussion over the last few months regarding violence against nurses, the nursing shortage, maxed out emergency rooms, the opioid crisis and a lack of funding for both seniors and mental health services. She says now, more than ever, it’s time for action.

“We are sending a very clear message that this province needs more nurses to help staff health care facilities that are operating at chronic overcapacity, improved safety measures so that nurses feel safe, and we also need to take a hard look at the resources currently provided for seniors and the mentally ill,” she said.

BCNU supports immediate investment in more harm reduction capacity, publicly provided treatment and rehabilitation services to manage the ongoing opioid crisis and better backup for frontline health care workers.

“B.C.’s nurses are ready to go to the polls to stand up for their profession and our public health care system,” says Duteil. “We believe that whoever voters choose, that they need to be accountable and take the current issues seriously.”

To coincide with BCNU’s recent anti-violence campaign, candidates from all parties are being asked to sign a candidate pledge for a violence-free health care workplace and promise that if elected, they will make it a priority to ensure the safety of patient care and of the nurses providing it.

Katharine Kitts,

BCNU Communications