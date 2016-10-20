LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Province’s biosolids review was a sham

Editor;

A few observations on the newly released so-called Science Literature Review on “biosolids” conducted by the B.C. government in advance of the Organic Matter Recyclying Regulation review.

As John Werring of the Suzuki Foundation perceptively points out, the opening paragraph of this document sets the stage for everything that follows: “Biosolids are treated and stabilized wastewater treatment residuals. In B.C., this material is largely beneficially re-used as a soil amendment in agriculture or other applications, including landscaping and site reclamation.” This is PR speak ­— not science! The very concept of it being “beneficial” is what is at stake here — it is not a given!!

The bias is palpable throughout this document. It is not by any means an objective look at relevant science dealing with the risks associated with the land disposal of sewer sludge. When a review puts forth only documents which support a pre-determined outcome, it can only be seen as propaganda. Science and objectivity have gone out the window. This review is nothing more than a cherry-picked summary of articles that supports the government’s and industry’s agenda. There are many scientists who argue an opposing view to those collected in this booklet — and argue that disposing of a city’s toxic sewage in this manner presents a serious threat to health. Obviously they were not included as they individually and collectively raise all kinds of red flags concerning the practice of land disposal of sewer sludge.

A few observations on the testing done on “biosolids” in the Nicola Valley.

As we had predicted, the contaminants that are really of concern were not even looked at in the government’s “sampling project” — superbugs, prions, nanomaterials, microplastics, pharmaceuticals and personal care products, flame retardants, etc. One does not have to wonder why — again, it would not support their pre-determined outcomes. They simply didn’t want to look for toxins they didn’t want to find. This point is key to understanding why this government decided to relegate the First Nations participation in this study to the status of “observers.” The Chiefs wanted input — wanted objective, arm’s length scientists at the table. Alas, the government could not allow that! The Chiefs had no option but to leave this biased project.

Don Vincent

Merritt