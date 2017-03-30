LETTER TO THE EDITOR: RE: “Water meters come at a cost to gardeners”

Editor:

It is with some amusement that I read the letter you had printed in your March 23, 2017 edition of your paper (“Water meters come at a cost to gardeners,”) Mr. Boyes needs to realize water meters are an excellent tool to police excessive unnecessary over-use of water.

Contrary to popular belief, water does not run out of your tap for free. It has to be pumped from a source such as aquifers or rivers and then may have to undergo treatment to make it potable. There is the infrastructure costs that include the wells, pumps and storage tanks, then a distribution system it has to go through to get to the users. As well, the operational costs include power to operate the pumps, wages for operators to keep the system going and additional costs for repairs as required. As a matter of interest, in 2016 in Lower Nicola we used around four to eight million gallons per month from September to April. Then, as more usage for lawns and gardens occurred from May to August, the water-use spiked to over 10 to 15 million gallons per month. I noticed that the pumps operated overnight and in the early morning hours so I knew there was watering going on outside the allowable times.

As a customer and member of the water district board here, I am anxious to have the meters put in. However, I am setting up a system to collect rain water to keep my gardens supplied with water. Plants prefer the rain water that is a warmer temperature than tap water and does not have the mineralization or chlorination of treated ground water.

Now you know “the rest of the story.”

Lorne Robertson

Lower Nicola