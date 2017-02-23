LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Response to Aggie on GMO foods

Dear Aggie;

I think you would be wise to dig a little deeper and do a bit more research before making broad statements about the quality of GMO food today (Dear Aggie: Should I be worried about GMO foods? – Feb. 16, 2016).

The jury is still out on GMO foods in general. It will probably take a number of years before we start to see the results of this experiment. However, there is mounting scientific evidence that even the smallest “unnatural” gene manipulations have been causing unforeseen health ramifications.

With respect to your off-handed remarks lumping the use of Monsanto’s Roundup-ready GMO products with GMOs in general, you are completely wrong. These are two distinctly different types of genetically modified products.

Food being genetically modified to enhance the quality of food is not what Monsanto’s GMO products are about. Roundup is a weed killing herbicide and Roundup Ready GMOs have only one purpose in mind, allowing farmers to apply Roundup to crops without killing the crop. Roundup does not improve the quality of food. Roundup is a poison, a poison that is absorbed by the food and cannot be washed off.

Roundup (glyphosate) is a proven anti-biotic (and patented by Monsanto as such). By nature, anti-biotics are “anti-life,” they are designed to kill cells. Roundup in our food kills the micro organisms in our gut leading to all kinds of stomach disorders and autoimmune diseases. Since 1996 when Roundup first started being used on food crops we have seen an explosion of chronic diseases around the world.

How much Roundup contaminates our food is difficult to tell because it’s hidden in the food and no government agency is measuring it.

However, if you have a pet dog (or cat) and you feed them regular dry dog food (that contains any kind of grain or corn) Roundup shows almost immediately. If your pet does his business (poops) on any grass, the poop starts killing the grass within a few hours. If there is enough Roundup in our food to kill grass think what it does to our gut biome.

Glyphosate (the main ingredient of Roundup) has been flagged by the United Nations as a possible carcinogenic. Marion Copley, a U.S. EPA toxicologist for 30 years, has in fact stated “It is essentially certain that glyphosate causes cancer.”

Ron Lemire

Merritt