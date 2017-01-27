LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A response to Mr. Green

Editor,

I must comment on some of the statements made by the BC Green candidate regarding the upcoming provincial election in his letter to the editor in the Herald on Jan. 19 (Art Green explains the Green Party, page 6).

He stated that a vote for the Greens is not a wasted vote. In some ridings where a Green has a legitimate chance of winning, this can be true. This is not the case in Fraser–Nicola where a Green vote is actually worse than a wasted vote. The problem we have is that progressive voters must choose between the NDP and the Greens. The Liberals know this from their polling, and often praise the Greens at the expense of the NDP.

In the last provincial election, the Liberals won Fraser-Nicola by a narrow margin. If just 75 per cent of Green votes supported them, the NDP would have won the riding. So until the day finally comes when we have a proportional representation voting system where all votes count, a vote for Greens is not only a wasted vote but a vote for the Liberals.

I was until recently a long time supporter and member of the BC Greens. I am now a member of the BC NDP. I still believe strongly in the Green principles but ultimately decided the NDP is the best party to represent my concerns. I also believe that the time for a change in our provincial government is well overdue and the NDP is the only party that can effect this change.

Mr. Green claims that he has been active on the biosolids issue. I certainly did not see him at either of the fires, any meetings, nor am I aware of any efforts by him or any Green on the matter. He does however rightly credit Aaron Sam for his work on the biosolids file.

Aaron is running for the NDP nomination in our riding. He has the appropriate combination of education and experience for the job and cares very much for our community. Aaron has a proven track record as a capable leader and his roots run deep here. I am actively supporting his bid for the NDP nomination and hopefully his run to become the MLA for Fraser–Nicola.

Tim Larsen

Merritt