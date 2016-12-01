LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sidewalks a piece of work

Editor:

The sidewalks of Merritt are a work of art. They are an engineering marvel with wavy unevenness that includes sneaky holes and long cracks. The sidewalks of Merritt are a form of art, an uncanny maze designed to fool people who dare use them, especially the elderly.

Sadly, the sidewalks of Merritt go unappreciated, especially by the elderly. But, how can we not appreciate this art form designed to offer us such an interesting challenge? Along with cracks and sinkholes, Garcia Street sidewalks even offer some telephone poles for the unwary walker to stumble headlong into. How can anyone not enjoy this sort of outing on the sidewalks of Merritt?

Neil MacLean

Merritt