LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to the angels among us

By on March 14, 2017
Editor,

Please extend thanks to the “angels among us,” the young couple who boosted my vehicle, Sunday morning at the Civic Centre.  I attended the community garage sale and returned to my vehicle, only to discover my vehicle would not start and the battery was dead.  The young couple parked next to me also returned to their vehicle and immediately came to help me.  They gave me a battery boost so I could start my vehicle and return home.  Thank you, “Angels Among Us.”

Pam Nordquist

Merritt, B.C.

