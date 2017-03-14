- Baker not backing away after move to Big BarPosted 21 hours ago
- Comfort Inn and Suites on DeWolf Way open for businessPosted 23 hours ago
- Council seeks approval on borrowing for fire hall expansionPosted 24 hours ago
- New software keeps old language alivePosted 1 day ago
- Emergency Health Services gets funding injectionPosted 1 day ago
- USW endorses Horgan, criticizes ClarkPosted 4 days ago
- City to search for grants to fund universal water meter programPosted 4 days ago
- Accused in fatal hit and run assaulted in prison, taken to hospitalPosted 4 days ago
- Rockin’ River Music Fest lineup bolsteredPosted 5 days ago
- Man arrested in connection to assaultPosted 5 days ago
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to the angels among us
Editor,
Please extend thanks to the “angels among us,” the young couple who boosted my vehicle, Sunday morning at the Civic Centre. I attended the community garage sale and returned to my vehicle, only to discover my vehicle would not start and the battery was dead. The young couple parked next to me also returned to their vehicle and immediately came to help me. They gave me a battery boost so I could start my vehicle and return home. Thank you, “Angels Among Us.”
Pam Nordquist
Merritt, B.C.