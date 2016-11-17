- Kinder Morgan hopes to start work on pipeline twinning next yearPosted 16 mins ago
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘Tis the season of giving
Editor,
This season, as most of us prepare to stock our fridges with overweight turkeys, over sweetened apple pie and overpriced eggnog. Let’s stop to think about the children who don’t have enough to eat. More than 35 per cent of children under the age of five around the world are either chronically or acutely malnourished, which can affect the development of their emotional, linguistic and cognitive skills. In 2015, Canada’s official development assistance contributions made up only 0.28 per cent of Canada’s gross national income, a disappointing letdown from the 0.7 per cent target set out by former Canadian Prime Minister Pearson. This charitable season, in between our ugly Christmas sweater parties and our inevitable last minute holiday shopping, let’s call on Canada’s leaders to invest 0.35 per cent in early childhood development by 2020 and contribute to the development of healthy, skilled and happy children.
Tiyahna Ridley
Ottawa, ON